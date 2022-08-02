The Gully Boys to perform on the Svec Green

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – The Town of Cavendish will present The Gully Boys as their next concert in its 2022 summer music series on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. on the Svec Memorial Green in Proctorsville, Vt.

The Gully Boys are a professional, Green Mountains rock and jam band. They present an amalgam of style, sound, and personality that makes them unique, but with a comfortable familiarity. They like to mix up the playlist with originals and cover tunes from all genres. As Vermonters, they feel that music helps bring us all together, and helps to sustain our communities. M&M Excavating is sponsoring this concert.

The Cavendish Community and Conservation Association coordinates the series on behalf of the town. All concerts are free and open to the public, so grab your lawn chair, a picnic, and a cold drink, and join your friends and neighbors to enjoy plenty of rollicking good music from the gazebo. Even better than a picnic; have dinner and listen to the band on the porch at Murdock’s Restaurant or on a picnic table at Outer Limits Brewing, or get a sandwich from Singleton’s. Please support your local businesses.

The summer concert series has a long history in Proctorsville and many area residents reserve Wednesday evenings to listen to the live music. As always, the concerts will be held unless severe weather threatens. In case of rain, alternative plans will be announced on the CCCA Facebook page. If you would like to help, CCCA would like to hear from you. Call Robin at 802-259-2327 for more information on CCCA or on the concerts.