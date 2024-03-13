PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present roots and world music quintet The Gaslight Tinkers at Next Stage on Friday, March 22, at 7:30 p.m. Blending African, Caribbean, funk, reggae, and Latin grooves with traditional fiddle music, the quintet creates the genre-bending future of the music of the past.

The Gaslight Tinkers’ mix of global rhythms creates a joyous world beat sound around a core of traditional New England old time and Celtic fiddle music, merging boundless positive energy with melody and song. Drawing from their extensive musical backgrounds in traditional folk, Caribbean, old time, Celtic, and rock, I-Shea, Clara, Garrett, Elie, and Peter craft a sound that brings world traditions together.

Since its formation in 2012, the band has lit up the nation coast to coast, as well as the Caribbean, headlining clubs, dances, and major festivals. The Gaslight Tinkers have performed at Green River Festival, The Iron Horse Music Hall, The Parlor Room, Old Songs Festival, Caffe Lena, Strange Creek, Rock and Roll Resort, Old Songs, Falcon Ridge Folk Festivals, and Wormtown Festival.

Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, Vt. Tickets are discounted in advance through www.nextstagearts.org. There is also a livestream option. Next Stage will provide a beer, wine, and cocktail cash bar. For information, call 802-387-0102 or visit the website above.