CHESTER, Vt. – Tidy up that two-minute poem. Practice your presentation. Invite your friends. On Thursday, March 17, the first of three Stone Village Poetry Experience monthly poetry slams will be held at the First Universalist Parish of Chester (211 North St.) from 7-9 p.m. The slams are cosponsored by Chester’s Whiting Library.

For more information, contact Tuck Wunderle at tuckerman@terrigenous.com, or Deirdre Doran at whitinglibrary1@gmail.com.