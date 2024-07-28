The Emily Margaret Band on the Tavern Lawn

PUTNEY, Vt. – Twilight Music continues its 21st Twilight on the Tavern Lawn series of bluegrass, folk, rock, world beat, jazz, pop, and zydeco summer concerts on Sunday, Aug. 4, with The Emily Margaret Band. The seven-concert series continues every other Sunday through Aug. 18. All concerts begin at 6 p.m., in downtown Putney, on the Putney Tavern lawn – bring a lawn chair or blanket – or at Next Stage, at 15 Kimball Hill, in case of rain. Copresented with Next Stage Arts Project, the series is sponsored by the Town of Putney, The Mockingbird Tavern, Rod’s, and many other Putney-area businesses and organizations. The concerts are free to the public, donations are accepted, and food will be available. For more information, call 802-387-5772 or visit www.twilightmusic.org.

The Emily Margaret Band merges R&B and jazz into an evocative journey inspired by Hiatus Kaiyote, Amy Winehouse, and Lianne La Havas. This dynamic teen quartet features vocalist and guitarist Emily Margaret, whose expressive delivery and introspective lyrics deeply resonate with listeners; Adam Acker on keys, who brings intricate textures and emotive melodies; Lewis Wells on bass, who anchors their sound with a natural groove and intuitive feel; and drummer Lucas Majer, who infuses their rhythms with a sophisticated blend of dynamics and precision. Together, the quartet crafts intricate melodies and infectious grooves, blending original compositions exploring human experiences with soulful renditions of classics by Amy Winehouse, Stevie Wonder, Norah Jones, and Bill Withers.