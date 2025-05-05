The Dance Factory presents the 41st annual Spring Recital

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Dance Factory presents their 41st annual Spring Recital on Saturday, May 10, at Springfield High School in Springfield, Vt. Over 120 students aged preschool through adult will perform original works of ballet, pointe, modern, jazz, hip hop, and tap, set to classic and contemporary music.

The recital is an opportunity for Dance Factory students to demonstrate their growth and accomplishment throughout the last season of classes, and for studio faculty to flex their artistic muscles by creating engaging choreography. A trio of ballet pieces are set to James Bond theme songs, expressive indie rock provides the backdrop for modern dance, and students will pop, swing, and shuffle to Usher, “Grease,” and Dolly Parton.

Due to the large number of performers, most of whom are cast in multiple pieces, the recital will be presented in separate shows, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. The youngest students will perform at 2 p.m., elementary-aged students will dance at 6 p.m., and preteen through adult dancers will appear in both performances. Thirty unique works of dance will be presented in total.

Advance tickets are available at Tina’s Hallmark and Woodbury Florist in Springfield, Sage Jewelry and Gifts in Chester, and online at www.dfrecital25.eventbrite.com. Tickets will also be available at the door. There is an individual show ticket, or a discounted two-show ticket option.

The Dance Factory has been providing quality, inclusive dance training in a noncompetitive environment for over 40 years. For more information on the Dance Factory’s Spring Recital, please visit www.dancefactoryvt.com or email dancefactoryvt@gmail.com.