The Dance Factory presents the 40th annual Spring Recital

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Dance Factory will present their 40th annual Spring Recital on Saturday, May 11, at Springfield High School in Springfield, Vt.

Students aged preschool through adult will showcase original works of ballet, pointe, modern, jazz, hip-hop, and tap dance in two separate shows, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Teen and adult dancers will appear in both performances.

“The dancers have been preparing for months, during class time and in extra rehearsals on Sunday,” said Dance Factory owner Kate Frizzell-DeRosia. “You can just feel their excitement. They can’t wait to show their family and friends how much they have accomplished this year.”

Advance tickets are available at Tina’s Hallmark and Woodbury Florist in Springfield, Sage Jewelry and Gifts in Chester, and online through Eventbrite at df2024recital.eventbrite.com. Two-show tickets are discounted. Day-of tickets will be available at the door.

For more information on The Dance Factory’s Spring Recital, please visit www.dancefactoryvt.com, or email DanceFactoryVT@gmail.com.