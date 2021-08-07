The Dance Factory opens registration for 2021-22 session

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Dance Factory has released their schedule for the 2021-22 school year, marking their 37th continuous season of nurturing community dancers of all ages and abilities. With class size restrictions now lifted, the school is finally able to make full use of their renovated second studio by offering an expanded slate of classes for ages 3 to adult. Many popular classes fill up quickly, and families are encouraged to register as soon as they are able to secure their spots. As further incentive this year, every student enrolled with payment during August will be entered into a drawing to win a session of classes, Dance Factory merchandise, or tickets to the annual production of “The Nutcracker.”

New to the Dance Factory this season is AcroDance, an athletic style that combines dance moves with gymnastics. Several sessions of yoga will be offered in age-leveled classes for children and adults, and chair yoga will be making its debut. Owner and teacher Kate DeRosia explains that by using a chair for stability, students can safely go deeper into poses, similar to how ballet dancers use a barre for support. Rounding out the schedule are preschool dance, ballet, pointe, jazz, hip-hop, modern, and tap. Trial sessions of beginning ballet, tap, and jazz for teens and adults will be announced as well.

Students at the Dance Factory have several opportunities to perform throughout the year. Ballet students in second grade and up are invited to participate in the Dance Factory’s yearly production of “The Nutcracker,” a cherished rite of passage for local dancers that has amassed over $20,000 for public arts programs.

The annual Spring Recital allows students of all dance styles to showcase their skills for family and friends. Advanced ballet students and alumni recently performed “Thumbelina,” an original ballet choreographed by Dance Factory teacher Ashley Hensel-Browning that debuted in June. Dance Factory students will be also featured every Friday in August during Concerts at the Comtu, the summer music series produced by Springfield on the Move.

The Dance Factory is located on Main Street in Springfield, and fall classes begin Sept. 13. To view the complete schedule or for more information, please visit www.dancefactoryvt.com or www.facebook.com/springfielddancefactory.

To register for classes, contact studio owner Kate DeRosia at 802-875-2561 or at derosia85@vermontel.net, or register with Kate in person this month at the Concerts at the Comtu performances. Because the safety of students and staff remains paramount, the Dance Factory will continue to follow all current Covid-19 protocols.