The Brass Connection returns to SOTH

WESTON, Vt. – The Sundays on the Hill (SOTH) Concert Series Committee is so excited to have the Brass Connection return to perform in the Old Parish Church, on Route 100 in Weston, Vt., on Aug. 25, at 4 p.m. This brass quintet will take the audience on a musical odyssey.

Formed in 2000, the Brass Connection is an exciting group whose members collectively have over 100 years of musical experience entertaining audiences at the world’s concert halls, churches, music festivals, bandstands, and gazebos from Austria to Mexico, and from Florida to Maine. They appeal to a wide audience and have performed over 300 concerts, including an appearance on National Public Radio’s “All Things Considered.” The members have performed with groups ranging from the Boston Symphony Orchestra and Boston Pops, to the Ice Capades. They perform many styles of music, including classical, ragtime, Dixieland, blues, patriotic, swing, Broadway show selections, and the Tijuana brass.

The concert on Aug. 25 will be a pops-style eclectic program drawing from some of these genres. Admission is still very reasonable for adults. Children 12 and under may attend at no charge. The doors open around 3:30 p.m., and there are no reserved seats, no advance tickets, and admission is paid at the door. For more information, visit www.sundaysonthehill.org.