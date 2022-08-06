The Better Days Band to play in Chester

CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Summer Music Series is proud to present their final concert of the season on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. with The Better Days Band.

The Better Days Band plays classic rock and R&B hits, sprinkled with many rare, B-side gems from “back in the day.” Their unique arrangements mix in a kaleidoscope of genres, all driven by a funky, danceable, feel-good groove that’ll get you up on your feet.

Concerts are held on the Academy Lawn, opposite the Green in downtown Chester. Shows go until 8 p.m. In case of inclement weather, concerts will be held at the American Legion Post 67, Route 103 South in Chester. Bring a lawn chair.