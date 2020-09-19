LUDLOW, Vt. – FOLA’s next feature film, “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,” a satirical comedy, will be screened in Heald Auditorium of Ludlow’s Town Hall Saturday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.

“Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” is a 2004 American comedy film directed by Adam McKay in his directorial debut, starring Will Ferrell. The film is a tongue-in-cheek take on the culture of the 1970s, particularly the new Action News format. It portrays a San Diego TV station where Ferrell’s title character clashes with his new female counterpart.

Ron Burgundy is the famous anchorman for a local San Diego television station, fictional KVWN channel 4. Station director Ed Harken informs the team that they have retained their long-held status as the highest-rated news program in San Diego, leading them to throw a wild party, where Burgundy unsuccessfully attempts to pick up Veronica Corningstone. Harken later hires Corningstone. The co-anchors become fierce rivals off-air while maintaining a phony cordiality on-air.

In keeping with town protocol for Covid-19, viewer are asked to wear masks and social distance. Water will be supplied by United Church of Ludlow. For information, call 802-228-3238 or visit www.fola.us.