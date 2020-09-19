“The Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” comes to Heald Auditorium

"The Anchorman" will be screened at Heald Auditorium Sept. 26
“The Anchorman” will be screened at Heald Auditorium Sept. 26. Photo provided

LUDLOW, Vt. – FOLA’s next feature film, “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,” a satirical comedy, will be screened in Heald Auditorium of Ludlow’s Town Hall Saturday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.

“Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” is a 2004 American comedy film directed by Adam McKay in his directorial debut, starring Will Ferrell. The film is a tongue-in-cheek take on the culture of the 1970s, particularly the new Action News format. It portrays a San Diego TV station where Ferrell’s title character clashes with his new female counterpart.

Ron Burgundy is the famous anchorman for a local San Diego television station, fictional KVWN channel 4. Station director Ed Harken informs the team that they have retained their long-held status as the highest-rated news program in San Diego, leading them to throw a wild party, where Burgundy unsuccessfully attempts to pick up Veronica Corningstone. Harken later hires Corningstone. The co-anchors become fierce rivals off-air while maintaining a phony cordiality on-air.

In keeping with town protocol for Covid-19, viewer are asked to wear masks and social distance. Water will be supplied by United Church of Ludlow. For information, call 802-228-3238 or visit www.fola.us.

