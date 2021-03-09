The 65th Apple Blossom Cotillion underway

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The 65th Apple Blossom Cotillion, under very strict guidelines regarding Covid-19, is now underway. This year there will be two performances Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1. At this time, general public in-person seating will not be available. However, the Grand Performance will be videotaped for viewing after the event.

Ten area high school senior girls and their chosen escorts have begun their rehearsals. The Springfield Community Players Theater has graciously offered their stage for the rehearsals and performances. Due to the pandemic, there will not be any elementary school children participating this year.

The musical theme for this year’s production is “I Feel Good” and will feature songs from the ’60s.

The high school senior girls who will be competing for the title of Apple Blossom Queen are: Anna Church, Skyler Congdon, Chloe Jerman-Brown, Hannah Hallock, Molly Leonard, Jordan Noyes, Victoria Otis, Kaelie Peoples, Hannah Presch, and Reilly Tennis.

Pam Church and Carrie Jewell return as the co-directors of the Cotillion. Larry Kraft will be the event’s master of ceremonies for his 20th year, and Marie Laplante will once again be the official photographer.

The Apple Blossom Cotillion is a fundraiser for Springfield Hospital. The proceeds from this year’s event provide support for the Dr. E. Sherburne Lovell Health Career Award and the services of the hospital.

To support this event, including becoming a cardboard fan, visit www.springfieldhospitalgiving.org. For more information, contact Sandy Peplau at 802-885-7686 or speplau@springfieldmed.org.