The 40th annual Weston Christmas Bazaar goes virtual

WESTON, Vt. – It’s as much a Vermont holiday tradition as the turkey: the annual Weston Christmas Bazaar. Over 60 vendors with fabulous Christmas gift ideas, all unique, all handmade, all packed into the Weston Playhouse just waiting for hoards of Christmas shoppers to descend on Black Friday. But if the words “hoards” and “packed” stopped you dead in your tracks, then you understand completely. After 40 years, the Christmas Bazaar has given way to Covid-19 and cannot take place live and in-person at the playhouse this year.

But shoppers take heart. Even though the 2020 bazaar can’t be held in the playhouse, it will still be right on Facebook. So you can still “stop, drop, and shop” at home all the way up until Christmas.

Go on Facebook and look up the Weston Christmas Bazaar. All through December, your favorite vendors will be posting photos and videos of their wares along with their full contact information. You can contact them directly to buy whatever you want or need. And if you “like” or “follow” the page, it will come straight to your feed. You will see something new and different every day until Christmas.

So this year when you wake up on Black Friday, just stay in your jammies, make yourself a turkey sandwich, climb into your favorite chair by the fire and sign on to Facebook. All kinds of goodies will be waiting for shopping Santas everywhere. Not only will you still find the most unique Christmas gifts ever, but you’ll be supporting over 60 small Vermont businesses hit hard by the pandemic. Everybody wins!