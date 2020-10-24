The 11th annual Friends of the Rockingham Library raffle

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Friends of the Rockingham Library are sponsoring their 11th annual Rockingham Library Raffle now. In fact, they are sponsoring two raffles this year with seven chances to win.

To help support three local businesses, raffle contestants can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a $100 gift certificate from Harlow Farm Stand, Village Square Booksellers, or Lisai’s Market. The three lucky winners will be announced Nov. 30 at 6 p.m.

The cash raffle drawing will be held after a total of 200 tickets are sold. Tickets are selling a chance to win first prize of $1,000, second prize of $500, and two third prizes of $250 each.

Friends’ secretary Eileen Charbonneau says, “We miss enjoying time together at our Friends of the Library sponsored events and fundraisers like the Holiday Party, Spring Plant Sale, and Trivia Afternoon at Wunderbar.”

There are three ways to purchase raffle tickets. Visit Village Square Bookseller at 35 The Square in Bellows Falls, schedule an in-person visit to the library, or purchase online at www.rockinghamlibrary.org. These raffles are the Friends’ major fundraiser this year. The proceeds will be used to support library programs, materials, and services such as online research resources, eBooks, and audiobooks. For more information, email the Friends’ secretary Eileen Charbonneau at rfpl@gmail.com or call the library at 802-463-4270.