Thanksgiving concert in memory of cellist Michael M. Rudiakov

MANCHESTER, Vt. – Taconic Music will present its fifth annual Thanksgiving concert Saturday, Nov. 28 at 4 p.m., via livestream from the Riley Center for the Arts at Burr and Burton Academy. The concert, which is sponsored by Manchester Designer Outlets, honors the legacy of acclaimed cellist Michael Rudiakov, as this year marks the 20th anniversary of his passing. Michael’s son, Taconic co-artistic director and violist Ariel Rudiakov, reminisces, “By the time my father departed the earth in the wee hours of Nov. 17, 2000 in Yonkers, N.Y., he had accomplished much. Two decades later, we look back with pride at the enduring legacy: from his international touring to bringing a local music organization back from the edge of collapse, he was a study in work ethic, determination, charm, and a fine standard of performance.”

Ariel’s wife and Taconic co-artistic director, violinist Joana Genova, agrees, “For years, Michael and Judy Rudiakov worked hard to make high quality music performance and education in Manchester possible and accessible throughout the year, not only in the summer months. Through Taconic Music we are able to follow in their footsteps and carry their vision forward.”

Genova and Rudiakov will be joined by violinist Deborah Buck and cellist Sarah Hewitt-Roth, performing Beethoven’s String Trio op. 9 No. 3 in C Minor and Mendelssohn’s String Quartet op. 44, No. 2 in E Minor.

Deborah Buck is assistant professor of violin at SUNY Purchase and co-executive director of Kinhaven Music School. Sarah Hewitt-Roth is, among her many collaborations, a member of the New York Pops Orchestra and assistant principal cellist of the New York City Chamber Orchestra. In addition to serving as Taconic Music’s co-artistic directors, Joana Genova is assistant professor of violin at the University of Indianapolis and second violinist of The Indianapolis Quartet, and Ariel Rudiakov is music director of the Danbury Symphony Orchestra and adjunct faculty at the University of Indianapolis, coaching chamber music and conducting The UIndy Chamber Orchestra.

The livestream is free to access on Taconic’s YouTube channel; free-will donations are welcome. A link will be posted on the Taconic website and Facebook page. For more information about the Thanksgiving concert, year-round offerings, and summer chamber music festival, visit www.taconicmusic.org.