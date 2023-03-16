Teens and Screens

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Some movies just become more meaningful over time. The 2016 award winning documentary, “Screenagers: Growing Up in the Digital Age,” meets that standard. It will enlighten and inform the audience again at a special showing at the Flood Brook School on Thursday, March 23 at 6:30 p.m. All members of the community, especially middle school students and their parents from the mountain towns, are welcome. Admission is free.

Hosted jointly by Flood Brook and Londonderry’s non-profit, The Collaborative, “Screenagers” probes into the corners of family life and depicts ongoing struggles over social media, video games, and academics. The film offers solutions on how parents and caring adults can help their kids manage the digital world.

“This documentary may be more relevant today than when it was first released,” says Flood Brook Principal Amy Harlow. “Technology is more widespread and the impact of the pandemic continues to affect our children. A whole new generation of middle school students and their parents can learn from this film.”

Following the presentation of “Screenagers,” the audience will break out into discussion groups to express opinions and explore the lessons from the movie. “The real benefit of watching this film is the opportunity to come together to share ideas and solutions,” says The Collaborative’s Prevention Specialist Victoria Silsby. “Our staff will facilitate the discussions with the goal of finding coping skills to help families navigate the stress, anxiety, and depression in this digital age.”

The Flood Brook Seventh and Eighth Grade Classes will hold a bake sale at the screening to raise money for their trip to Boston. Refreshments will be available at the school.

Jacob Dombroski, Victoria Silsby, and Devon Collins at The Collaborative are available to answer questions in advance of the presentation by emailing info@thecollaborative.us. You can also call The Collaborative at 802-824-4200 for more information.

“ Screenagers” is the first of two film presentations designed for today’s middle school students this spring at Flood Brook. On Thursday, April 27, the school will screen a film adaptation of the musical “Listen Up,” written and performed in 2021 by Vermont teens.