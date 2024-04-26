Teen open mic at Chester Town Hall Theater

CHESTER, Vt. – Aspiring musicians (solo, duo, or trio), singers, dancers, and poets, ages 13-18, are invited to perform at Chester Town Hall’s second-floor theater on Saturday, May 4, from 6:30-8 p.m., before an appreciative audience of neighbors, friends, and family. Each artist will have 10 minutes to perform. If time allows, performers will be given a second set.

Microphones, a music stand, sound system, and guitar and bass amplifiers will be provided, and a sound engineer will be there to provide professional audio. Bring your instrument. Singers are welcome to bring a backing track on a USB drive in MP3 format.

Performers are strongly encouraged to sign up in advance (especially if you have equipment to set up) by email at upstairsattownhall@gmail.com. Include a description of your performance, and any musical instruments you will be playing. In-person sign up the night of the event opens at 5:30 p.m. Soft drinks will be available. Feel free to bring snacks. Admission is free.