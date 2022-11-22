Tango Lessons at Main Street Arts

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Main Street Arts dance classes return with Tango Boot Camp 201. Due to the enthusiasm for the Tango Boot Camp 101 series, MSA will hold another seven-week series called Tango Boot Camp 201 through December and January. New dancers are welcome, as teachers will review what has been learned thus far in Tango Boot Camp 101 and they will work with newcomers to “catch up” during the practice session that follows each of the lessons. Both couples and single dancers are welcome, no partner is needed. There is a fee to attend the class. All classes are held at Main Street Arts in Saxtons River, Vt., and will run Thursdays from 7- 9 p.m., on Dec 1, 8, 15, and Jan 5, 12, 19, 26. Masks are required. For more information, go to www.mainstreetarts.org.