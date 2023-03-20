Tai Chi for beginners at Grace Cottage

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Starting April 7, Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital will host a new, free beginner level Tai Chi class in its Community Wellness Center. The series will run for six weeks on Fridays, from 8-9 a.m.

The soft, flowing movements of this ancient Chinese practice are widely acclaimed as one of the most effective overall exercises for physical and mental health. Tai Chi is especially beneficial for flexibility, balance, coordination, posture, and breathing.

This Beginner Tai Chi class is taught by Grace Cottage Physical Therapy Assistant Pam Coburn, who is also a Certified Tai Chi Instructor. A level two Tai Chi class will meet on Fridays at 9 a.m.

The series is free, but class size is limited, so pre-registration is required. Call 802-365-3649.

The Grace Cottage Community Wellness Center is located at 133 Grafton Road, in Townshend.