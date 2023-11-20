Taconic Music presents Thanksgiving concert

MANCHESTER, Vt. – Taconic Music will present its eighth annual Thanksgiving concert on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 2 p.m., in the Manchester Community Library.

Taconic Music’s co-artistic directors Joana Genova and Ariel Rudiakov will be joined by Deborah Buck and Hannah Holman to perform Beethoven’s “String Quartet in D Major, Op. 18 no. 3,” and Allen Shawn’s “Sleepless Night.”

Violinist Deborah Buck is concertmaster of Orchestra Lumos, assistant professor at SUNY Purchase, and co-executive director of Kinhaven Music School. Violinist Joana Genova is guest concertmaster of Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra, and adjunct professor at Montclair State University, Williams and Bennington Colleges. In addition to his extensive collaborations as a chamber musician, violist Ariel Rudiakov serves as a music director of Danbury Symphony and Yonkers Philharmonic orchestras, and assistant conductor of Greenwich Symphony. Hannah Holman is the principal cellist of the Quad City Symphony, a member of the New York City Ballet, and maintains a solo career.

Of Beethoven’s six quartets in Op. 18, the D major quartet is certainly the most genial and, in a sense, relaxed. Its mood is bright, lyrical, and humorous, with just a touch of poignancy. Allen Shawn’s “Sleepless Night” is a string quartet in a single movement, which he composed while residing at the Yaddo artist’s colony in Saratoga Springs in the summer of 1996, and it was premiered in 2000 in Manchester.

For more information about the Thanksgiving concert, year-round offerings, and summer chamber music festival, visit www.taconicmusic.org.