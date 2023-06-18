Taconic Music Faculty and Young Artists concerts

MANCHESTER, Vt. – Taconic Music’s second faculty concert of the 2023 season will take place on Thursday, June 22, at 7:30 p.m., at the Riley Center for the Arts at Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester, Vt.

Van Cliburn Competition prizewinning Italian pianist Davide Cabassi will open the evening with Frederic Chopin’s dramatic Scherzo, Op. 20, filled with pianistic virtuosity and poetry.

Mexican composer Eduardo Angulo’s Paseos (Promenades) for guitar and strings will delight the audience with its lighthearted, breezy mood. Classical guitarist Oren Fader will be featured as a special guest, alongside Taconic Music’s Joana Genova (violin), Ariel Rudiakov (viola), and Tom Landschoot (cello). For the last 30 years, Fader has performed around the globe to critical acclaim, both as soloist and chamber musician. The concert will end with Genova, Rudiakov, Landschoot, and Cabassi joining forces for Johannes Brahms’ impassioned composition, Piano Quartet in G Minor, op. 25.

On Monday, June 26, at 7 p.m., Taconic’s resident Chamber Music Intensive Young Artists perform the first of their two main stage concerts, also at the Riley Center at Burr and Burton. The concert features works by Haydn, Beethoven, Jessie Montgomery, and Robert Schumann. Young Artists Olena Kaspersky, Paula Lastra-Cancela, Nathaniel Parker, Christina Shari (violin); Rachel O’Connor and Samantha Rehorst (viola); Benjamin Adams and Robert Feifan Hurley (cello); and pianist Rosa Burke, hail from conservatories and music schools across the U.S., coming together in Manchester, Vt., for a four-week program of chamber music study and performance with Taconic Music’s renowned faculty.

Young Artist concerts are offered for a free-will donation at the door. Faculty concerts have a ticket fee for adults; students and children attend for free. For more information, visit www.taconicmusic.org.