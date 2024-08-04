Sundays on the Hill presents Hiroya Tsukamoto

WESTON, Vt. – The Sundays on the Hill Concert Series Committee is so delighted to have Hiroya Tsukamoto perform on Aug. 11, in the Old Parish Church, on Route 100, in Weston, Vt., at 4 p.m.

Tsukamoto is an innovative guitarist and composer who fuses together folk, jazz, and world music through a blend of masterful fingerstyle guitar and evocative storytelling that transcends cultural barriers. Born and raised in Kyoto, Japan, he received a scholarship to Berklee College of music and came to the U.S.

Tsukamoto’s instrumental abilities are breathtaking, but his performances are so much more than that. He has the unique capability of engaging an audience with his personable and genuine approach, transfixing and transcending his capabilities as a guitarist.

Tsukamoto has been recognized for his talents on stages, such as at Blue Note in New York City, Japanese National Television (NHK), International Storytelling Center, and United Nations, and by scoring second place at the International Fingerstyle Guitar Championship both in 2018 and 2022. For more information on Tsukamoto, visit www.hiroyatsukamoto.com.

Admission cost is low for adults, and children 12 and under may attend at no charge. The doors open around 3:30 p.m., and there are no reserved seats, no advance tickets, and admission is paid at the door. For more information on the Sundays on the Hill Concert Series, visit www.sundaysonthehill.org.