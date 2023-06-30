Sundays on the Hill in Weston

WESTON, Vt. – The Sundays on the Hill concert series is celebrating its 25th anniversary of bringing wonderful musical talent to Weston, Vt. Cellist and composer Eugene Friesen and guitarist-singer-songwriter Elizabeth Rogers will produce an hour-long concert of their own material (mostly), solos and duets, in the very acoustically perfect Weston Community Church (Church on the Hill) on July 9, at 4 p.m. Information can be found at www.sundaysonthehill.org.

Rogers’ exquisitely graceful soprano and Friesen’s inventive and jazz-infused cello together weave a tapestry of words and music both uplifting and spellbinding. Elizabeth Rogers has released two CDs of her original songs to unanimous acclaim in the U.K. and U.S.A. A fluent guitarist with a voice of purity and heart, Roger’s songs express the search for home and unity of consciousness with humor, insight, and aching beauty.

Eugene Friesen, longtime cellist with the multi-Grammy Award-winning Paul Winter Consort, has blazed a unique trail on the cello. Drawing inspiration from styles and rhythms from all over the world, Friesen has forged a creative voice on the cello that has influenced a new generation of contemporary players. Yo Yo Ma said of Friesen, “The music is beautiful, and so is the playing.”

Both artists have long experience as soloists, as evidenced by their individual recordings and international travels, and their work as a duo is featured on two recent CDs, “Down in Yon Forest” and “In Harmony,” and a documentary film score, “Ripples and Pools,” to be released in 2024. For more information, see www.eugenefriesenmusic.com and www.elizabethrogers.com.