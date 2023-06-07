Summer art classes at the LAHS

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Arts and Historical Society (LAHS) is pleased to announce its newest program, Custer Sharp Art. The summer series includes art programs to appeal to all ages and interests. The classes are:

Multi Cultural Arts for Kids with Casey Junker Bailey, Monday – Friday, July 10-14, 1-3:30 p.m. daily, ages 6 and up. Fee for the week includes all materials and a simple snack.

Exploring the Zentangle® Method with Jane MacKugler, Monday, July 17, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., ages 12 and up. Fee includes materials.

Art Journaling with Little Books with Helen Ellis, Friday, July 28, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., ages 14 and up.

Exploring the Zentangle Method with Jane MacKugler, Tuesday, August 1, 2-4 p.m., ages 12 and up. Fee includes materials.

Accordion Books with Helen Ellis, Friday, August 4, 10-1. Ages 14 and up.

Exploring the Art of Printmaking with Bev Foster, August 7-11 1-3:30 p.m., ages 6 and up. Fee includes materials and a snack. Water bottles suggested. There is a limit of eight students for this class.

Art with the Masters with Casey Junker Bailey, Monday – Friday, August 14-18, 1-3:30 p.m. daily, ages 6 and up. Fee for the week includes all materials and a simple snack.

For more details, and to register, please go to the LAHS website, www.lahsvt.org, or email lahs1780@gmail.com.

“Custer Sharp Art is enabling us to truly fulfill our mission as a community art center, as originally envisioned by Bernadine Custer Sharp,” said LAHS president Hilary Batchelor. The Custer Sharp House, headquarters for the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society, is located at 2461 Middletown Road. It was bequeathed by Bernadine Custer Sharp to the historical society, with the express purpose of providing a place for the community to celebrate the arts of our region.