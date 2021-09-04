BENNINGTON, Vt. – Bennington College is now accepting submissions from high school students nationwide for its 2021-2022 Young Writers Awards.

This annual competition, which accepts entries in poetry, fiction, and nonfiction, is free to enter and open to all high school students in grades 9-12. A first-, second-, and third-place winner is selected in each of the categories, with increased cash prizes up to $1,000 awarded.

Young Writers Award finalists and winners are also eligible for undergraduate scholarships at Bennington. YWA finalists who apply, are admitted, and enroll at Bennington will receive a $10,000 scholarship every year for four years for a total of $40,000. YWA winners who apply, are admitted, and enroll at Bennington will receive a $15,000 scholarship every year for four years, for a total of $60,000.

Submissions for the 2020-2021 Young Writers Awards will be accepted through Nov. 1, 2021, with winners announced in spring 2022.

For more information, see submission guidelines, or sign up to receive notifications about the competition, go to www.bennington.edu/events/young-writers-awards.