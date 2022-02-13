Student art show returns to VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Step inside the Open Wall Room at Gallery at the VAULT and be surrounded by the creative joy of Springfield’s students. Even through the public can’t go into schools at this time, we have brought their art out to be enjoyed by all. Thank you to Art Teachers Lisa Robarts from Union Street School, Marguerite Janiszyn from Riverside Middle School, and Brad Houk from Springfield High School. Thanks also to Joanna Bombadil and Diane Kemble, VAULT Board Members and Volunteers, who turned the piles of artwork into displays gracing the high walls of Vault’s Open Wall room.

Gallery at the VAULT is on 68 Main St. in Springfield. Hours are Wednesday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Friday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. The exhibit will be on display until March 5.