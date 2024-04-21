String quartets at Old Parish Church

WESTON, Vt. – Two string quartets will perform in concert on Sunday, April 28, at 4 p.m., at Old Parish Church in Weston. The Castleton Quartet, comprised of four central Vermont musician/educators, as well as the Vermont State University String Quartet, four leading student musicians from the Castleton Campus, will play “From Boccherini to Beyonce,” a varied and lively program of classical, fiddle, rock, film, and popular music. The program, organized by New Thought Vermont, is free of charge, and is being presented to encourage donations in support of the music programming presented for the community by Old Parish Church.