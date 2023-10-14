Still Life in Oil workshop at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Would you like to explore a spontaneous and intuitive approach to representational oil painting? Gallery at the VAULT is offering the Still Life in Oil workshop with David Gordon on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 11:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

You will work with still life subject matter, and focus on learning from direct observation while maintaining freedom and looseness in your process. David will talk about the essentials of value, color, and composition. He will paint along with you and give lots of individual attention.

Fruit and flowers will be provided, or bring your own subject. Open to all levels. For good air quality, you will use solvent free medium only, which David will provide. A palette and supply list will be provided upon registration. Register by Oct. 18.

For more information, please call Gallery at the VAULT at 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit www.galleryvault.org. The gallery is located at 68 Main Street in Springfield, and is open Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Fridays, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.