Stifel Killington Cup music lineup

KILLINGTON, Vt. – Vermont’s Killington Resort, the largest ski and snowboard destination in eastern North America, announced the entertainment lineup for the 2024 Stifel Killington Cup. Taking place Nov. 29 – Dec. 1, the eighth edition of the Audi FIS Ski World Cup will bring together the fastest female technical alpine skiers in the world, with live concerts, movies, fireworks, and more. Tickets to the Stifel Killington Cup are available at www.killington.com/worldcup.

Killington will host concerts on the Kona Big Wave Stage throughout the weekend, Fitz and the Tantrums, Matt Quinn, Eve 6, and DJ Ross One.

The entertainment kicks off on Friday with DJ Ross One, the athlete bib presentation, and a stunning fireworks display. Ross One is considered one of the top open format DJs in the world. A staple on the Hollywood party circuit, DJ Ross One has toured with artists such as Kanye West and Rihanna. He has earned the reputation as the go-to DJ for everything from Grammys after parties to Paris Fashion Week.

Between runs on Saturday, Killington will welcome a truly unique solo acoustic set with Matt Quinn, lead singer of the indie folk rock group Mt. Joy. After releasing three very successful studio albums, Mt. Joy returned in early 2024 with the poignant and deeply personal single “Highway Queen.” Quinn’s set at Killington will follow Mt. Joy’s headlining Madison Square Garden on Sept. 28, and sharing the main stage at Ocean’s Calling Music Festival with Dave Matthews Band.

After the races conclude on Saturday, multiplatinum artists Fitz and The Tantrums will perform. Fitz and The Tantrums is a band who have energized popular music and culture with a series of unshakable, undeniable, and ubiquitous anthems and albums. Along the way, they’ve impressively tallied just shy of 4 billion streams and counting powered by hits such as the four-times-platinum “Hand Clap,” three-times-platinum “Out of My League,” platinum “The Walker,” and gold “Moneygrabber.” The Los Angeles collective has magnified the scope of pop with a dash of indie, a dose of soul, and a whole lot of dancefloor-ready bounce.

Following the concert, the action moves to the Snowshed Lodge, where standout women from the ski industry and beyond will discuss the contributions of women in the industry on a panel as part of U.S. Ski & Snowboard’s HERoic initiative. Immediately afterwards, stick around to catch an exclusive movie showing. Also on Saturday, don’t miss the World Cup Rebels Après Ski Party at the Pickle Barrel Nightclub open to all, ages from 4-7 p.m., benefiting the World Cup Dreams Foundation.

On Sunday, American pop-punk trio Eve 6 will take the stage at midday following the first run of the ski race. For over two decades, Eve 6 has been a force in the alternative rock scene, captivating audiences with their infectious sound and compelling lyrics. With a discography that spans hit albums like “Eve 6” and “Horrorscope,” the band has left an indelible mark on the music landscape. Known for their dynamic performances and Max Collins’ distinctive vocals, Eve 6 continues to resonate with fans, delivering a high-energy experience that transcends the boundaries of alternative rock.

“Watching world-class skiing isn’t the only reason to attend the Stifel Killington Cup,” says director of brand marketing and events Amy Laramie. “I am really looking forward to this year’s lineup of music, with high-energy bands that will keep the party going all weekend long.”

The full weekend schedule is available at www.killington.com/worldcup.

The 2024 Stifel Killington Cup is a fully ticketed event. All attendees will need either a general admission ticket, Grandstand ticket, or VIP ticket to enter the Festival Village, concerts, and spectating areas. General admission tickets are available online in advance, with a portion of all ticket proceeds benefiting the Killington World Cup Foundation, which supports athlete hospitality and provides grants to support winter sports infrastructure and access to winter sports throughout the region. A limited number of Grandstand tickets are still available for purchase, providing an unparalleled location to view the giant slalom and slalom races.

For additional information about Killington Resort and the 2024 Stifel Killington Cup, please visit www.killington.com/worldcup.