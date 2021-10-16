Start Writing, Keep Writing: A workshop for teens at Whiting Library

CHESTER, Vt. – High school students with an interest in creative writing are invited to attend a Teen Writers Workshop at Whiting Library Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, from 4:30-5:45 p.m., at 117 Main Street in Chester. Whiting Library is hosting this writer’s workshop for youth in grades 9 through 12. Do you write for fun or want to start? This workshop is for you!

A mix of free writing and sharing, the workshop will develop writing skills and practices in a supportive and welcoming environment. Participants should bring a notebook and a written piece they are currently working on, or planning to start. Teen writers of fiction, nonfiction, and poetry are invited to attend.

“The Teen Writing Workshop is a chance for young writers to develop their voice in a fun and low-key environment. Being around other people who like to write can be really motivating and encourage your creative process. Don’t be shy – sign up!” said Rosamund Conroy, the workshop instructor. Ms. Conroy is a Whiting Library Trustee, writer, and former director of Summer Ink, a youth writing program.

Young writers may choose to submit a piece to the Vermont High School Writing Contest following the workshop. Register by contacting Carrie King, Youth Librarian, by Nov. 3 for this free workshop by calling the library at 802-875-2277 or emailing whitinglibrary3@gmail.com. A minimum number of four participants is required for this workshop to run.