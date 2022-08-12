Stand-Up Shakespeare free show

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – The Stand-Up Shakespeare company will be presenting a free performance at the Calvin Coolidge State Historical Site in Plymouth, Vt., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at 12 p.m.

This will be the 2022 annual “Shakespeare Alive! A Bard-Based Variety Show,” returning for an all new, never before seen collection of scenes, skits, soliloquies, and songs.

The Stand-Up Shakespeare company is a collective of New York City-based actors who have become a veritable Vermont institution over a 22-year period. The beloved troupe travels to Killington and Plymouth each Labor Day weekend to present a new one-hour show made up of romance, tragedy, history, and comedy, all based on the works of William Shakespeare. And, lo, verily, the show is always free, although donations are gratefully accepted.

The performance will take place at the Union Christian Church, 43 Messer Hill Road, 3780 Route 100 A, Plymouth Notch, Vt. For more information, contact Kate Konigisor at 917-406-1456, or kkonig@aol.com.