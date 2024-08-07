Stand-up comedian Lee Hardin returns to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – All the way from Nashville, Tenn., stand-up comedian Lee Hardin will be at the Springfield Community Players Studio, 165 South Street in Springfield, on Friday, Aug. 16, at 7:30 p.m. Hardin has appeared on NBC, The Mike Huckabee Show, and has his two comedy specials on DryBar Comedy. Hardin has also shared the stage with notable acts like Henry Cho and Nate Bargatze.

Hardin’s comedy is clean, family-friendly, and for everyone to enjoy. We had a blast last year, so don’t miss out.

Tickets are available www.springfieldcommunityplayers.org, by emailing springfieldcommunityplayers@gmail.com, and at the door. Tickets are discounted for students and seniors.