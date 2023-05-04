St. Luke’s Mission Theatre May events

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – On Mother’s Day, May 14, at 2 p.m., Charlestown’s very talented Becker Sisters will perform – Kirsten on piano, and Alyssa on guitar and vocals. Entitled “Come to My Garden,” they will feature classical works by Dvorak, Gershwin, and Faure, and cinematic selections including “Summertime,” “Baby Mine,” “Climb Every Mountain,” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone.” Listening to these young musicians will be a Mother’s Day treat to thrill the whole family.

On Friday, May 19, at 7 p.m., the Matsiko World Orphan Choir will tour Charlestown and perform songs from their repertoire of world music. Since 2008, the Matsiko Choir has brought together orphaned and vulnerable children to share their story of turning the pain of loss, hunger, and hopelessness into personal empowerment through music, dance, and storytelling. The Liberian students coming to Charlestown are honored to represent other Matsiko children from around the world. Come and hear how the choir uses the unifying power of music to uplift every child and bring joy to all who listen. A free will donation to support the education of the choir members will be taken.

Children under 12 enter for free; for all others, tickets can be purchased at the door, or online at www.eventbrite.com. St. Luke’s doors will open a half hour before curtain time.