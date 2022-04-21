Springfield’s Dance Factory returns with Spring Recital

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Following two years of pandemic-related disruptions, The Dance Factory will be presenting their Spring Recital on Saturday, May 7 at Springfield High School. Well over 100 dancers will be on stage, some of whom travel up to 40 minutes to attend classes. Performers aged preschool to adult will be showcasing their proficiency in ballet, modern, jazz, hip hop, tap, acro, and yoga.

The recital marks a joyous return to staged, costumed performances for Dance Factory students. The 2020 recital was canceled completely in compliance with Covid protocols. In 2021, the studio arranged a week of casual outdoor performances at North School in North Springfield in lieu of a traditional performance.

“We are so thankful that we are able to have an indoor recital with costumes, lighting, and music,” says studio owner Kate DeRosia. “Everyone has worked so hard this year, and it’s time to celebrate!”

While ballet students at The Dance Factory have the opportunity to perform in the studio’s annual production of “The Nutcracker,” the studio’s Spring Recital is the main performance opportunity for students who study all other dance styles.

“There is so much excitement about getting to perform on stage again,” says Dance Factory teacher Ashley Hensel-Browning, who is also dancing in the recital. “The joy and enthusiasm radiating from our students is sure to be contagious.”

To accommodate audiences and dancers—most of whom are performing in multiple pieces –The Dance Factory will host performances at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Advanced teen and adult dancers will perform in both shows, while younger classes will be split up between the two times.

The studio faculty wishes to extend their appreciation to Springfield High School for hosting the recital, with special thanks to Theater Department head Becky Skrypeck, lighting director Velcea Kae, and all the wonderful custodians.

The Dance Factory, located on Main Street, is an inclusive, community-centered dance studio that has offered classes since 1984. The studio’s highly-trained faculty welcomes dancers of all ages and ability levels. Preregistration is now open for summer dance sessions for ages preschool through adult. For more information, please visit www.dancefactoryvt.com.