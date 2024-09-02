Springfield’s Dance Factory celebrates 40 years

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield’s Dance Factory is celebrating 40 years of providing the greater region with inclusive, arts-focused dance training and accessible community performance.

“It’s wonderful that Springfield has had this outlet for the performing arts for more than four decades,” said Jessica Martin, executive director of Springfield on the Move, with whom the Dance Factory often partners for community events. “Springfield on the Move looks forward to continuing collaborations and promoting the Dance Factory in the future,” she added.

Located in Springfield’s historic downtown and named for its original location in the former Fellows Gear Shaper factory building, the Dance Factory has grown from a handful of students to a network of multigenerational dance families. Founder Susan Hagan attributes this loyalty to the culture of inclusivity that has become the studio’s hallmark.

“The Dance Factory has always been a place where anyone of any age or ability could come and study dance; this has always been the studio philosophy,” said Susan. “This makes Dance Factory a very special place in a society that increasingly focuses on specialization.”

Owner and teacher Kate Frizzell-DeRosia credits the Dance Factory’s longevity to the consistency and dedication of its faculty, and their ability to successfully convey their passion for movement.

“We love dance,” she affirmed. “We place a strong focus on technique while always remembering the joy of dancing, because dance is not a competition. The joy and support everyone has for each other is so inspiring.”

Weathersfield resident Whitney Haber, whose children have been Dance Factory students for 11 years, says the studio is a second home.

“All three of our daughters have learned about community, inclusion, and confidence while dancing with their friends,” she reflected. “We are so grateful to have the Dance Factory in our lives.”

“The [Dance Factory’s] level of professionalism, paired with the commitment to creating a space for anyone who wants to be there, is truly special,” remarked Dance Factory teacher and alumna Ashley Hensel-Browning, who holds a Master of Education from Harvard Graduate School. “It helps to create an environment where students see the value and importance of their classmates.”

Hensel-Browning added that while some Dance Factory graduates pursue careers in dance and dance education, students’ experience there has an even broader impact.

“Many of our dancers are pursuing physical therapy thanks to their appreciation of the human body,” she said. “One of our students just finished her degree in both dance and math after a lifetime of seeing the connection between the two. Many return to taking class as adults, recognizing the value of a physical and artistic practice in their life.”

Springfield native Meredith Kelley, an original Dance Factory student, is one such adult.

“Some of my fondest childhood memories are dancing at ‘the Factory,’” she recalled. “It’s good to be back having fun, learning/relearning the art of tap.”

Ten years ago, Kelley enrolled her daughter, Gwen, who is now taking eight classes per week.

“I am thrilled she has Dance Factory in her life,” said Kelley. “[Gwen] loves learning the art of dance from very supportive teachers. She enjoys all the friendships and fun experiences.”

One important experience is the Dance Factory’s annual full-length production of “The Nutcracker,” which has raised upwards of $25,000 since 1991 for local arts programs. Nearly all of their ballet students are invited to dance in the performance, which does not require an audition or participation fee. To keep the show accessible to the community, ticket prices are low, and the studio underwrites SAPA TV to film and broadcast the show on their channel and online. Older cast members are also invited to perform at local elementary schools, sharing classical ballet with enthusiastic youth who may not otherwise have the opportunity to see live dance.

“The Dance Factory has touched the lives of thousands of aspiring dancers,” reflected Susan Hagan. “We are an integral part of the community of Springfield, and will continue to be a promoter of the arts for many years to come.”

For more information on the Dance Factory, please visit www.dancefactoryvt.com, or email dancefactoryVT@gmail.com.