Springfield Town Library: “The Sporting Events that Changed America”

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join the Springfield Town Library and author Marty Gitlin, Thursday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. for an online presentation of “A Powerful Presentation: The Sporting Events that Changed America.”

This enlightening and enjoyable online program will entertain and illuminate sports fans or anyone interested in American history. It is hosted by Martin Gitlin and is based on his highly acclaimed book titled “Powerful Moments in Sports.”

The program features exciting videos of sporting events through more than 100 years that greatly impacted society and the sports themselves. Included are the sale of Babe Ruth to the Yankees that kicked off the greatest dynasty in American sports history, Jesse Owens at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, the 1958 NFL Championship Game that brought professional football into prominence, the famed Battle of the Sexes between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, the Magic Johnson–Larry Bird rivalry that brought the NBA back to life, and much more.

This presentation features a lot of fun trivia questions for patrons to ponder as well. Q&A session follows.

Sign up is required at EventBrite. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Tracey at 802-885-3108.

Thank you to Friends of Springfield Town Library for sponsoring this event.