Springfield Town Library: “Lead Like A Pro” with Dr. Raidbard

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join Dr. Matthew Raidbard, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Springfield Town Library as he discusses his book “Lead Like A Pro.”

This talk is designed specifically for athletic coaches to provide them with foundational leadership knowledge and teach them techniques they can use to practice the best leadership style and behaviors that align with their personal values and beliefs. During this program, Matthew will give an introduction to leadership practice and discuss the importance of coaches viewing themselves as leaders and making intentional leadership choices.

After Matthew obtained his bachelor’s degree from Indiana University, he decided to pursue his dream of being a college basketball coach. Matthew’s first college basketball coaching job was at Western New Mexico University where he also completed his master’s degree in educational leadership. After leaving Western New Mexico, Matthew served as a men’s basketball coach at Dartmouth College, Florida Gulf Coast University, and Chicago State University. While working at Chicago State, Matthew completed his doctorate in educational leadership with his dissertation focusing on determining the best leadership style and behaviors for athletic coaches to practice.

From his dissertation research, Matthew realized that coaches of all levels of sports were being asked to take on increased leadership responsibilities for their athletes and team without sufficient opportunities to receive leadership training. These findings were the inspiration for his book, “Lead Like A Pro” where he provides coaches with the tools to be intentional and effective leaders.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Tracey at the library at 802-885-3108.