Springfield Town Library extends summer reading program

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Welcome to Phase 2 of the Vermont Summer Reading Challenge 2020, “Imagine Your Story,” brought to you by the Springfield Town Library, Vermont Department of Libraries, and the Institute of Museum and Library Services. This free challenge is available to all Springfield Town Library patrons from Aug. 10 to Sept. 9 through an online platform called Beanstack. Whether you are reading from the comfort of your home, a treehouse, or at your favorite swimming hole, you can use Beanstack to log your reading, earn badges, and have fun competitions with your family.

Visit www.vermont.beanstack.org to sign up and join the challenge. Have questions? Contact Springfield Town Library at stlib@vermontel.net or call 802-885-3108 for assistance.