Springfield Street Fest set for July 13

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Saturday, July 13, Springfield On The Move and the Springfield Food Coop are hosting the second annual Springfield Street Fest from 3:30 to 8 p.m. in downtown Springfield.

Pre-empting the day’s activities is the Fresh Cut Film Festival from noon to 3 p.m. at the Springfield Cinemas 3, where people can watch the participants’ films on the big screen.

Starting the event off is SOM’s spoof event the Zero K Donut Dash, where participants start at the Woodbury Courtyard in front of the cinema, eat a pink frosted doughnut with sprinkles as they make their way over to the Comtu Cascade Park to pick up their almost-instant-gratification T-shirt! On site registration for the dash is cash only.

The Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its life-sized Simpsons characters at the courtyard for photo ops.

Starting at 4 p.m. in the park will be live music featuring Gypsy Reel, followed by The Illusion at 6 p.m.

Yummy fare by JC’s Market, the Springfield Humane Society, life-sized games provided by All-4-One, and a 21+ area run by The Copper Fox.

The Coop is closing its parking lot noon to 8 p.m. so that vendors and activities can happen, including the Battle of the Badges starting at 4 p.m., where the Springfield Fire and Springfield Police departments battle it out on the basketball three-point line for the GOAT status.

Following that, the Springfield Parks & Rec will then have their own three-point shooting contest in six different age categories. Other vendors include Adult Day, All-4-One, Black River Produce, Calvary Baptist Church, the Congregational Church, the Dance Factory, Edgar May Health & Rec, the Methodist Church, Springfield Area Parent Child Center, Springfield Rotary Club, Springfield Telescope Makers, Springfield Town Library, Turning Point, the VAULT, and Johnny O.

Farther down Main Street, Springfield Roots Pizzeria will be having a pizza-by-the-slice and a drink special, and the Springfield Housing Authority, Greater Falls Restorative Justice and the VAULT will have activities going on in front of the Huber Building and the adjacent alleyway.