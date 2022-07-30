Springfield Players hold auditions for new play

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Community Players will hold auditions for The Sweet Delilah Swim Club on Sunday, Aug. 7, from 4–6 p.m., and again on Monday Aug. 8, from 6–7:30 p.m.

This show is a comedy written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten. Performances for this show will happen in November with opening weekend on Nov. 4 and 5, and closing out on Nov. 11 and 12.

The cast of this show is five women whose friendship began on their college swim team. Since their time in college they meet for a long weekend every August at the same beach cottage on South Carolina’s Outer Banks to catch up and reconnect. The show focuses on four of those weekends and spans a period of 33 years. The show is a touching and hilarious comedy about the strength of friendship.

This show will be directed by Don Gray, a longtime Springfield Community Players director, actor, and member. If anyone has any questions about the auditions, Don can be reached at 802-885-4048 or dgray1@vermontel.net.