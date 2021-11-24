Springfield Humane Society returns to Christmas Trees of Vermont

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Humane Society bakers and volunteers are excited to see our friends in the community again at Christmas Trees of Vermont after a necessary year hiatus. The humane society will be at Christmas Trees of Vermont, 987 Connecticut River Rd., in Springfield, each Saturday from Nov. 27 through Dec. 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This year, to allow social distancing, volunteers will pass baked goods, fresh popcorn, and hot cocoa through a window to patrons. We will have limited edition handmade and painted ornaments available from a local artist. All items are available for a suggested donation.

Also at Christmas Trees of Vermont, cut your own tree, choose from a wonderful selection of pre-cut trees, and see Santa the first three weekends of the season, starting the weekend after Thanksgiving. Santa will be inside his house and you can visit with him from a distance. If you’re good, he’ll send you a treat down his special Candy Cane Slide!

The Springfield Humane Society is dedicated to improving the quality of life for animals by providing protection, compassionate care, and adoption services for homeless animals in the Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish, Chester, Grafton, Londonderry, Ludlow, Springfield, Weathersfield, Weston, and Windsor regions of Vermont. Through public education, we advocate for a humane community by promoting responsible pet ownership and prevention of cruelty to animals.

The Springfield Humane Society is a 501(c)(3) organization that relies on the generosity of donors to further its mission.