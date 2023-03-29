Springfield High School International Students share

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library is happy to host the Springfield High School International Students for an evening of sharing on Thursday, March 30, at 5:30 p.m. Students from Spain, Germany, Kyrgyzstan, Dominican Republic, and Kenya will share stories and information about their home countries, their experience as a student in the United States, and their future plans. Please join us in the Flinn Room at Springfield Town Library. This program is free and open to the public. For more information or questions, please call the library at 802-885-3108. Be sure to follow Springfield Town Library on your favorite social media platform.