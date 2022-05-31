Springfield Farmers Market kicks off season

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Farmers Market will open for the season on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at its summer location on Clinton Street, near the entrance to the Toonerville Trail. The Market will run every Saturday, rain or shine, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., except for on Saturday, June 18, when Springfield celebrates the resumption of Alumni Weekend, after the long Covid shutdown.

This year, customers will find locally-produced honey, natural beef and pork, sausage and kielbasa, artisan breads, creative items for the garden, authentic batik clothing and accessories, artisan pasta, fresh local produce, maple and beeswax products, confections, cakes, and baked good of all kinds, fabric and textile crafts, jams, jellies, pickles, and relishes.

The Market will be sponsoring family activities and day festivals along the way, with the return of the Vermont Apple Festival on Oct. 8 at Riverside Middle School as our season-ender.

The Market is an active participant in Vermont’s Farm-to-Family Program. It is a 501(c-4) Action Charity staffed by volunteers. Any money made by the Market entity goes to support local charitable groups and activities. We always welcome new vendors of quality, locally-sourced products. For questions or vendor application forms, please contact sfog@vermontel.net