Springfield Elks hoop shoot results

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Here are the results from the Springfield Elks Lodge #1560 local hoop shoot.

Girls 8-9

First Place: Natalie Harvey 4-25 Tiebreaker

Second Place: Cassidy Kline

Girls 10-11

First Place: Brynlee Snide 12-25

Second Place: Leslie Simoneau

Girls 12-13

First Place: Addelyn Snide 15-25

Second Place: Erli Aviles

Boys 8-9

First Place: Sawyer Daniels 8-25

Second Place: Connor Rogers

Boys 10-11

First Place: Will Aviles 14-25

Second Place: Kien Priestley Tiebreaker

Boys 12-13

First Place: Jace Beamon 11-25

Second Place: Max Chapman

The winners will go to the district hoop shoot which will be held Jan. 14, 2023 at Park St. School at 10 a.m.