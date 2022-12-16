Springfield Elks hoop shoot results

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Here are the results from the Springfield Elks Lodge #1560 local hoop shoot.
Girls 8-9
First Place: Natalie Harvey 4-25 Tiebreaker
Second Place: Cassidy Kline
Girls 10-11
First Place: Brynlee Snide 12-25
Second Place: Leslie Simoneau
Girls 12-13
First Place: Addelyn Snide 15-25
Second Place: Erli Aviles
Boys 8-9
First Place: Sawyer Daniels 8-25
Second Place: Connor Rogers
Boys 10-11
First Place: Will Aviles 14-25
Second Place: Kien Priestley Tiebreaker
Boys 12-13
First Place: Jace Beamon 11-25
Second Place: Max Chapman
The winners will go to the district hoop shoot which will be held Jan. 14, 2023 at Park St. School at 10 a.m.