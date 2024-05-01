Springfield Community Players to perform “The Unexpected Guest”

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Come join the Springfield Community Players for a spell of mystery and suspense as we kick off our 2024 season with the Agatha Christie classic “The Unexpected Guest.” A traveller runs his car into a ditch in South Wales. Seeking help at the nearest house, he stumbles across a dead body. It isn’t long before he discovers the apparent killer, but there’s much more to this seemingly simple murder, and everyone has secrets. Can you guess the solution before the play is over?

This production is the directorial debut at the Springfield Community Players for Miles Ledoux. If you saw “Clue” last fall, you may remember him as the energetic butler. Miles has directed and acted in productions in other theater groups before coming to the Springfield area.

The cast is comprised of veteran actors Tom Field as Inspector Thomas, Craig Woodbury as Richard Warwick/Sergeant Cadwallader, Patrick Caron as Michael Starkwedder, Nicole Caron as Laura Warwick, Mariah Sturtevant as Miss Bennett, Xzavior Fitzwater as Jan Warwick, Josie Munore as Mrs. Warwick, Jim Fog as Henry Angell, and Ash Carruth as Julian Farrar.

Performance dates are two Saturdays, May 11 and 18, at 7 p.m.; and two Sundays, May 12 and 19, at 2 p.m., at the Springfield Community Players Theatre, 165 South Street, Springfield, Vt. You can purchase tickets at www.springfieldcommunityplayers.org, or by calling 802-885-4098. Senior tickets are discounted. Doors open 30 minutes before showtimes.