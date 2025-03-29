Springfield Community Players to hold auditions

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Community Players are staging another whodunit by the queen of crime, Agatha Christie, for their summer 2025 production. Director Miles Ledoux is seeking nine actors, four to play females in their 20s-40s, and five to play males in their 20s-60s.

The title of the one-act play is “The Patient.” Auditions will take place at the Springfield Community Players theatre, 165 South Street, on Wednesday, April 9, at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, April 12, at 10 a.m. The performances will be July 12, 13, 19, and 20. No prior acting experience is necessary.