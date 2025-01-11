Springfield Community Players present staged reading of “Mr. Quin”

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Perhaps you’ve heard of Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple, mystery writer Agatha Christie’s most famous sleuths. But have you heard of Mr. Quin?

Several of Christie’s earliest stories featured the mysterious Mr. Quin, alongside amateur crime solver Mr. Satterthwaite. Together, the duo cracked cases and fought injustice. But just who is Mr. Quin? How does he seem to know the truth behind every mystery before anyone else, as if by magic? How does he always manage to appear in the right place at the right time? And is he really as interested in protecting the innocent as he seems?

Local playwright and Christie aficionado Miles Ledoux has adapted the Mr. Quin stories into a dramatic thriller, which will receive a staged reading by the Springfield Community Players at the Universalist Parish of Chester, Vt., on Feb. 8, at 2 p.m. Admission is free, but there is a suggested donation.

Come and meet one of Christie’s favorite characters on the centennial anniversary of his creation.