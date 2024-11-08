Springfield Community Players present “Rumors”

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Community Players are in their final weeks of rehearsal for the season’s final show, “Rumors” by Neil Simon.

This has been a very busy season for the longest continuously running community theater in Vermont. Starting with a bang with “The Unexpected Guest” in May, the season continued with a staged reading of a new work by local playwright Larry Kraft in June called “Waiting for a Eulogy,” as well as the two-person show, “It Had to Be You.” In August, comedian Lee Hardin returned to the studio for some family-friendly stand-up comedy. Patrons were treated to the musical “Godspell” in September, followed by a murder mystery fundraiser “Pumpkins of Peril,” written by local author Tom Campo, in October to set the stage for Halloween.

November is here, and that means the final production for the 2024 season is upon

us.

Making her directing debut with the Players, Ashlee White has been anxious for

audiences to see this hilarious show. Playing the role of Claire Ganz many years ago endeared her to this Neil Simon comedy. When the opportunity to direct a show was presented, she knew this would be a crowd pleaser. The cast, consisting of 10 actors, and crew have been hard at work since the beginning of September. “It’s been a secret passion of mine to direct since I was in high school. I’ve had the privilege to perform in many shows as an actor, and I’ve been part of several technical crews as well. I love all aspects of theater, but this has been an immensely rewarding experience for me. The cast of ‘Rumors’ is a well-rounded group of talented thespians who make me laugh, and make me proud, every day. I appreciate their dedication and hard work more than I can express,” said White.

The actors have been enjoying themselves just as much as the director. Playing the part of Chris Gorman, Hannah O’Connell, a new face to the Springfield community of theatergoers, said, “Being in ‘Rumors’ has been such a fun experience. I feel like I’ve not only gained new skills and great memories, but a whole new messed up family.” Echoing this sentiment is Sam Mathewes Clark, who plays the sharp-tongued Lenny Ganz, saying “Everyone is perfectly cast and enjoying every moment.” Another newcomer to the Players Studio is Katie Munroe, also known as Cookie Cusack, a flighty television cooking host. “This has been a truly unique and magical experience. Meeting people I might not have met, going out after dark for rehearsal, which I don’t normally do, and being a part of something that brings joy to an entire town…Thank you for having me, Springfield Community Players.” Playing Officer Welch is Josie Munroe, who says, “It’s always fun for me to explore my character’s backstory and motives. For a comedy like

‘Rumors,’ it’s an absolute blast.”

What happens when four socialite couples from New York City are invited to their friends’ 1oth anniversary party? Buy your tickets and travel back in time to 1989 to find out. “Rumors” tickets are available for purchase now. Shows are Nov. 16, 22, and 23, at 7:30 p.m.; and Nov. 17 and 24, at 2 p.m. This show is not recommended for young audiences due to adult language and content.