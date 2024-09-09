Springfield Community Players present “Godspell”

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – If you walk by the Springfield Community Players Theater on South Street these days, you are apt to hear the songs of “Godspell” filling the air, as the cast prepares the players’ next production.

“Godspell,” conceived and originally directed by John-Michael Tebelak, with music and new lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, is a musical based upon The Gospel according to Saint Matthew. Filled with gentle humor and tuneful songs, Act 1 is a series of parables told in comic fashion, while Act 2 touches on the Passion of Christ. The songs are in different styles, from folk, to vaudeville, to rock, with the most recognizable song being “Day by Day.”

“Godspell” is under the direction of Don Gray, with Cindy Hughes as musical director, Kay Burge as accompanist, and Kallah Turner as choreographer.

Xzavior Fitzwater takes on the role of Jesus, while Tim Jones has the dual role of John the Baptist and Judas. The followers of Jesus are played by Sonja Skalecki, Samantha Wood, W. Lynx Brammer, Arielle Descoteau, Summers Williams, and Nick Hattam.

This is a lively show filled with delightful songs and lots of humor, and is sure to touch the heart.

“Godspell” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

The musical will be presented at the Springfield Community Players Studio at 165 South Street, Springfield, Vt., with performances on Sept. 20, 21, 27, and 28, with curtain at 7:30 p.m. There will also be Sunday matinees on Sept. 22 and 29, with curtain at 2 p.m. Tickets at discounted for students and seniors, and may be reserved online at www.springfieldcommunityplayers.org, or by calling 802-885-4098.