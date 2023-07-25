Springfield Community Band to play variety concert

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Even if it rains, the Springfield Community Band, under the direction of Nick Pelton, will present a concert on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 7:30 p.m., at the Hartness House, 109 Front St (formerly 30 Orchard St), Springfield, Vt.

The scope of the evening’s program will be wide, including samples from a variety of musical styles and vintages. Ranging from a French horn composition by Mozart, to selections from the musicals “Phantom of the Opera” and “Mary Poppins,” to the rousing Spanish march “Amparito Roca,” to compositions by George Gershwin and Glenn Miller, there will be music in the air for every taste and preference.

The “Rondo” from Mozart’s “Horn Concerto #4” will feature Cindy Hughes on French horn.

In the event of rain, the concert will be indoors at the Hartness House. Program selections are subject to change in the event of unforeseen circumstances.