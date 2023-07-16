Springfield Community Band to perform in Walpole, N.H.

WALPOLE, N.H. – The Springfield Community Band, under the direction of Nick Pelton, will present a free concert at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, at the gazebo on Elm Street in Walpole, N.H. The band will play “Symphonic Gershwin,” “First Suite in E-flat for Military Band” by Gustav Holst, music by Henry Mancini, as well as various jazz pieces. The concert will end with the “Concerto for Drumset,” featuring percussionist Clay Thompson at his explosive best. Please bring a chair.

Please note that the program could change due to unforeseen circumstances.